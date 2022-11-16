If you're anywhere near the beach this time of year you can see lots of fishermen on the beach and plenty of boats in the water.

You may wonder what they're doing out there in the colder weather.

Many Jersey people know it's STRIPER SEASON.

The much-coveted game fish have made a tremendous comeback in the last generation or so.

For those that know that's not the only place, the inlets and rivers and bays also make for some great striper fishing this time of year.

On a recent trip on the Manasquan River, charter boat captain Tony Bartone of Ark Sportfishing Charters took a break from tuna fishing offshore to try and catch some of these beauties in the river.

We didn't have to try too long because within 30 seconds of my line hitting the water, the first bass of the afternoon was on.

We were using live bait and drifting with the tide late in the day.

My friend was fly fishing and doing just as well.

With just about an hour and a half of daylight to work with we just happen to catch the end of the outgoing tide just before sundown.

We caught a total of six in a little over an hour, with one keeper, but threw them all back to get bigger and catch another day.

Fall striper fishing on the Manasquan River

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.