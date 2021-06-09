F#@* Biden! When your neighbor’s free speech makes you cringe (Opinion)

I'm all in for free speech. I'm all in on expressing anger at the current administration occupying the White House. I'm all in defending those who have decided that they have had enough and will fight back.

Homeowner Andrea Dick is so mad at President Biden that she put a sign on her lawn throughout our a choice word to express her feelings. Not surprisingly, some people find the F-word on full display in a neighborhood isn't sitting well with everyone.

She joined me on the air to discuss her situation. I do support her effort to stand up for the First Amendment and I'm sick and tired of the double standard when it comes to different political statements.

Listen here:

I wonder if the sign was F-cops, as we've seen in so many BLM protests/riots across the country, if there would even be an outcry. For now, she's got a court date and we'll see how it turns out.

On a personal level, even though I support her, I can say I'm OK with my neighbors not following suit.

After hearing my conversation with Andrea, the Mayor of Roselle Park, Joe Signorello, called in to discuss the situation with me too.

Listen here:

What do you think?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now