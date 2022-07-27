Extreme heat: Keeping our furry friends safe

This past weekend we experienced some extreme heat. We are talking in the 100s.

In that kind of heat we need to ensure that we continue to take care of our furry friends too, here are some tips on keeping your dog safe in the hot weather.

On hot days, try to wake up early and walk your dog. I know it’s a pain, I love sleeping in, but this past week I was up at 6 a.m. to walk Bella. We shortened our normal route and planned it out so we would be walking on shaded sidewalks.

Asphalt can get very hot, make sure to check with your hand to see how hot it is. If it hurts your hand, it’s gonna hurt your dog's paws even more. Try to walk in shaded areas or grassy areas to keep their paws safe.

You want to limit their exercise to the morning and evening hours, and avoid walking during the peak hours of heat. Also bring water with you. I recommend these doggie water bottles that are easy to carry and use.

It’s important to consider the humidity as well as the temperature. If the humidity is too high your dog wont be able to cook themselves down and their temperature will rise quickly.

Watch for signs of heatstroke in your dog, which according to the Humane Society include, “Some signs of heatstroke are heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness.”

We frequently hear never to leave your dog alone in a parked car. This one is super important, even if it’s just for a few minutes, don’t do it!!! Your car can turn into an oven within minutes. According to the Humane Society, “On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes”.

