Explosive warehouse fire rocks Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters are battling a fire and possible explosion at warehouse on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Michael Wildes said no one was inside the building on Bancker Street, which stored shoes. The building was being rented, according to Wildes.

The Daily Voice of Englewood reported the fire began with an explosion around 8:30 a.m. One resident told the Daily Voice she felt her house shake.

Pictures and video on Twitter show large black plumes of smoke billowing from a brick building. Dean Street was closed because of the fire. 1010 WINS reported the fire could be seen from Manhattan.

Bus route 166 leaving from Englewood was impacted by the fire, according to NJ Transit.

