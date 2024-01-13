You will need big money to eat at this most expensive restaurant in NJ

We all love to go out and enjoy a nice meal at a gourmet restaurant, particularly to celebrate a memorable occasion.

The online site and app Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the most expensive restaurants in every state. I went through the complete list and recognized and have patronized a few of the restaurants on the list.

Make no mistake, they are outstanding restaurants with impeccable service, and spectacular food but the cost of enjoying a meal at one of these restaurants is exorbitant.

Here are the most expensive restaurants in NJ, NY, and PA.

New York

In the heart of New York City overlooking Madison Park, Eleven Madison was selected as one of the 50 World’s Best Restaurants. More on their accolades later. Chef Daniel Humm took over the space in 2011 and did a complete renovation in 2017.

They closed for 15 months due to COVID-19 but opened with a splash, offering more creative fare including an all plant-based tasting menu.

Eleven Madison has received many prestigious accolades and awards including three coveted Michelin stars, four stars from the New York Times, The James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, Outstanding Pastry Chef and Outstanding Wine Service to name a few.

The restaurant has also received Wine Spectators Grand Award for outstanding wine selection, service, and restaurant.

Reservations to get in to Eleven Madison are very tough but customers call months in advance to experience the excellence that the restaurant delivers.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia has a wide range of culinary choices, from cheesesteaks to steakhouses, to a wide selection of Italian and world-class cuisine restaurants. Vetri Cucina is at the top of the list.

In 1998 Chef Marc Vetri and his partner Jeff Benjamin opened a world-class restaurant in the intimate old historic townhouse on Spruce Street in Philadelphia, PA.

Chef Marc Vetri has been trained as an executive chef at restaurants in Italy and the US, and he brings many great offerings for his customers at Vetri Cucina.

I have not been to Vetri Cucina but after reading about them and the history and their passion it is on my list. They have a four-course menu selection that looks like it would be an enjoyable dining experience and the cost, depending on the selection, can range from $165 to $215 per person.

Vetri Cucina has received accolades including multiple James Beard acknowledgments as Outstanding Chef, Wine Service and Restaurant and they have been awarded a place on AAA’s Five Diamond Restaurant list.

New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, the most expensive restaurant is in the Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg. Restaurant Latour is a phenomenal restaurant that serves either a 3-course menu or a seven-course chef’s tasting menu which I have thoroughly enjoyed.

The restaurant with gorgeous panoramic views of the Crystal Springs Resort from the well-appointed dining room, serves wonderful culinary delights from New Jersey’s farms and artisan producers.

Wine Spectator presents a higher-end award, their Grand Award to restaurants around the world that exhibit outstanding wine selection, service, and food. There is an extremely limited number of restaurants that are worthy of the Grand Award.

From restaurants like Epicure in Paris, Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, Italy to The French Laundry in Napa Valley, CA and Le Bernardin in New York have all have been awarded the Grand Award. Restaurant Latour is also a recipient of that award.

We are fortunate to have Restaurant Latour here in New Jersey but if you are on a strict budget this is not the place for you.

All these restaurants are expensive but in my humble opinion, once in a blue moon, it would be worth the trip.

