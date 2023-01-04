Expect these new laws in the new year in NJ (Opinion)

New Jersey has a problem. It's the reason why our taxes are so high, and the business climate is so horrible. Too many laws! Not to worry, there are some more new ones in this new year.

One of the things I've been saying for years is that the Legislature should be required to eliminate at least a dozen laws a year until things start to finally make sense in this state.

However, the narcissistic, self-aggrandizing, egomaniacal socialists that populate the New Jersey Legislature are called "lawmakers", so they feel obligated to make more and more laws every year, which mainly serve to control our lives and limit our freedoms.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

The majority of laws that make sense were passed years ago and should suffice. Sure, with modern technology and changing times, some laws need updating or tweaking.

The new laws that took effect this week generally concern the ability to protect yourself with firearms and of course, they make it more difficult for you to do so with a few new gun laws.

These were in response to the Supreme Court's obvious and long overdue decision deeming our gun laws unconstitutional.

The Democrats in the Legislature couldn't deal with that so they're making it nearly impossible for you to legally carry a firearm.

That law bans people from carrying guns in a broad range of “sensitive places” — including schools, courthouses, bars, and other places where it would come in handy for a good guy/gal to have a gun.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Other parts of the law would require people to get insurance and take training classes to get a permit.

Another law that may not cost you your life, will cost you more money for car insurance. As if car insurance isn't expensive enough in New Jersey.

Over a million drivers in our state will begin paying more for their car insurance beginning this week since Murphy signed a law that increased the minimum amount of liability insurance drivers will now need.

It's couched to ensure drivers will have enough coverage to take care their injuries, but hey lawyers need to eat too!

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

One law that does actually make sense will now allow teens who are 16 and 17 to work up to 50 hours per week during the summer in New Jersey, increasing it from 40 hours.

It also makes clear the hours of the day that 14 and 15-year-olds can work, who can work up to 40 hours a week during the summer.

It will also make the process of getting working papers easier. Wow, they must have been smoking some of that legal weed at the Statehouse when they came up with that one.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

It's a law that actually makes sense. Maybe there's hope. The year is young. That hope will surely fade quickly.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

