Photos: The New Jersey mall you might have forgotten about

Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory.

Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.

But when my mom took me to the Echelon Mall I knew it was because I had been very, very good lately or had done well in school. I mean, Echelon Mall (now Voorhees Town Center since 2007) had a Strawbridge & Clothier, which was (to me) a fancy department store.

It had the first ever GAP store I'd ever seen. The first Merry-Go-Round (where I'd beg for a $50+ I.O.U. sweatshirt back in the day). It was a different pile of bricks than other shopping malls. It just felt more upscale.

It's also my first memory of a food court! And a Saladworks, and a Chick-fil-A, and it had a General Cinemas movie theater (which eventually became a Laser Tag)! Oh, and a Children's Place with a playground slide!

Oooo, and there was this clothing store I adored called Pasta, but it was quite expensive. I'd only be allowed to shop there before school picture day.

Speaking of school, the mall was right across from Echelon Library, so I could get dropped off on a Saturday to do some homework and then a little shopping.

My mom and I always went to Echelon Mall for Black Friday. I actually even worked there in the early 2000's at a beauty store called Trade Secret.

Check out some photos of the old Echelon Mall below, and feel free to share some of your own memories or photos in the comments.

That was fun, huh? Ah, the good old days.

