Ex-mayor of Woodbridge, 85, dies from Parkway crash injuries

WOODBRIDGE — Former township mayor Philip Cerria has died of injuries he suffered nearly a month ago in a deadly crash on the Garden State Parkway that also killed his wife.

Margaret Cerria, 84, of Lakewood, died after the crash Jan. 3 in the northbound outer lanes near the PNC Bank Arts Center.

Philip Cerria had been hospitalized at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with serious injuries since the crash.

Current Woodbridge mayor John MacCormac confirmed the 85-year-old's death for New Jersey 101.5 and called his death is a "great loss to the township."

Cerria, a Republican, was mayor of Woodbridge from 1984 to 1987. The township has elected Democratic mayors every election since then. MacCormac said he had also served on the township council and as town clerk and was also active with the Knights of Columbus and his church.

McCormac said that he recalled his father being a “die hard Democrat” but he always voted for Cerria.

The New Jersey Globe was first to report Philip Cerria's passing.

The couple's adult daughter, Margaret Truppa, is the principal of Menlo Park Terrace School 19 in Woodbridge.

Their grandson, Lou Truppa, is a sophomore and a running back for the The College of New Jersey football team.

