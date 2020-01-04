Woodbridge ex-mayor injured, wife killed in Parkway crash

HOLMDEL — A former mayor of Woodbridge was involved in a single-car crash that killed his wife Friday on the Garden State Parkway.

Margaret Cerria, 84, of Lakewood, died after the crash about 3:38 p.m. in the northbound outer lanes near the PNC Bank Arts Center.

Her husband, Philip Cerria, 85, was hospitalized at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn said.

Cerria was the mayor of Woodbridge from 1984 to 1987. The couple's daughter, Margaret Truppa, is the principal of Menlo Park Terrace School 19 in Woodbridge. Their grandson, Lou Truppa, is a sophomore and a running back for the The College of New Jersey football team.

Mayor John McCormac said Cerria also served as councilman and worked as municipal clerk.

“Let’s keep the family of Phil and Margaret in our prayers," McCormac said Saturday. "The family has a longtime history of public service here in Woodbridge.”

