Ex-Lt. Gov. Guadagno’s bright idea: Free LED bulbs for NJ’s needy

The group Fulfill, formerly The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, will distribute more than 52,000 LED light bulbs to the needy in their coverage area.

The program by Fulfill is called "Shine the Light on Hunger." Fulfill CEO and former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno says the bulbs last longer and use less electricity.

"We thought we had an opportunity to get these light bulbs that we would distribute to our 136,000 neighbors in the two counties and help them put a little more money in their pocket so they could put some food on the table or pay some bills," she said.

The light bulbs were purchased and distributed with funds from New Jersey's Clean Energy Program.

Guadagno says people know that when they shop, these bulbs are not cheap.

"These light bulbs would not only last a longer period of time, but they will be cheaper in terms of an electric bill," she said. "All of that is good for somebody who is probably working a day job and just doesn't have enough money to make ends meet."

Shine Light on Hunger will also be the theme of Fulfill's fundraising gala on March 27 at the Sheraton in Eatontown.

Fulfill feeds 136,000 people in Monmouth and Ocean Counties annually. The group also says that 50,000 of them are children.

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5