Ex-Boy Scout volunteer sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl, cops say

🔴 John Gillespie Jr. was charged after he was found to have over 1,800 images of child sexual abuse

🔴 An 11-year-old girl told police she was sexually abused for over three years

🔴 Gillespie was banned from all Boy Scout activity

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A former Boy Scout volunteer charged with possession of images of child sexual abuse material after he was found to have over 1,800 images of child sexual abuse on his devices now faces sexual assault charges, according to officials.

John Gillespie Jr., 35, of the North Cape May section of Lower Township was charged Feb. 10 after images were found uploaded to his Google account, a tablet and external hard drive, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

Gillespie now faces additional charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child after an 11-year-old girl told the Lower Township Police Department she had been sexually assaulted by Gillespie for three years starting in February 2020, according to the prosecutor. The girl came forward on Feb. 14.

Gillespie is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Former volunteer banned from scouting

Garden State Council Scout Executive Patrick Linfors said Gillespie was banned from all scouting activity upon his arrest and his registration revoked.

Sutherand urged anyone to report any information regarding child exploitation or any criminal activity within the community to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

