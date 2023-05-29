Body found off Sandy Hook beach is identified as missing man from South Jersey

⬜ A body recovered off Sandy Hook is identified as a man missing for weeks

⬜ Man was reported missing from work in Lower Township on May 1

⬜ The NJ mail carrier’s car was recovered along the Parkway

State Police have identified a body recovered off Sandy Hook a week ago as that of a Cape May County man reported missing weeks earlier, as first reported by NJ.com.

Corey McFadden, 33, had been reported missing on May 1, after he failed to show up for work as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Lower Township.

On Saturday, a post within the Facebook group “Missing Person In NJ: Corey McFadden” said that McFadden’s body had been recovered, without going into further details.

⬜ McFadden seen by Manasquan police, before reported missing from home

McFadden was seen standing in the rain on a street corner in Manasquan on April 30, according to police.

Manasquan police previously said they offered help, twice, which he declined, giving the name “Corey Samuels” when he spoke with officers.

Police ID woman’s body found off Sandy Hook on May 6

State Police Lt. Lawrence Peele previously said a woman’s body recovered on May 6 from the water off Gunnison Beach had been identified. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

