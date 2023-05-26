NJ police have ID’d one of the 2 bodies found at Sandy Hook

MIDDLETOWN — Investigations continue after two bodies were found in the water off Sandy Hook.

State Police Lt. Lawrence Peele said the body of a white female was recovered from the water off Gunnison Beach around 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

She has been identified but her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Gunnison Beach, located at the at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, is New Jersey's only nude beach.

Gunnison Beach at the the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook Gunnison Beach at the the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook (Bud McCormick) loading...

A white male's body was found 6 p.m. Monday roughly a mile in the water north of Sandy Hook, according to Peele. An FDNY Marine Unit and U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body.

The deceased has not been identified and his death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the body can contact State Police at 609-882-2000.

