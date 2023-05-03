Missing: NJ mail carrier hasn’t been seen for days; car left on Parkway

🔵 A Cape May County mail carrier has been missing for days

WALL — The search is on for a 33-year-old Cape May County mail carrier whose car was found on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in the township on Sunday.

The Wall Township and Lower Township police departments are trying to locate Corey McFadden.

His vehicle was found about 11:15 a.m. on the northbound shoulder near milepost 96.4 on Sunday, April 30, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

McFadden’s co-workers reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work the next day, NJ.com reported.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police are asking Wall residents in the area of Brice Park, Sandpiper Way, Shoreline Drive, Westside Drive, Allenwood Lakewood Road, and Atlantic Avenue to check any home security camera footage they may have, which could help in the investigation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

