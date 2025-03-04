NJ police search for armed intruder confronted by homeowner

⚠ Police are looking for the person who broke into a home in Evesham

⚠ The homeowner says the person armed and masked

⚠ The person fled before the cops arrived

EVESHAM — Police in one Burlington County township are looking for a knife-wielding, masked home intruder.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, at approximately 9:36 p.m., the Evesham Police Department responded to a house in the Willow Ridge Development for a report of a fight in progress.

Within minutes, officers arrived at the residence. The homeowner answered the door and told police that someone with a knife broke into the home to try and rob them, but then escaped out the back door when police arrived.

A K-9 search was conducted to try and track down the home invader, but the canine track ended in the neighborhood at a location where the individual was believed to have gotten into a “getaway” vehicle before fleeing the area, police said.

The suspect in question is described as a young man, approximately 5 feet 11 inches, wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask. The getaway vehicle, which was captured on surveillance, is described as a white four-door sedan.

Police said the suspected robber took off toward Buckley Lane, onto Clinton Lane, and then onto Willow Ridge Road.

He has not been caught.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the identity of the man is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

