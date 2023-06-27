Everyone’s favorite home décor store opened 2 new NJ locations

One of the most popular retail powerhouses just opened two new locations in New Jersey to spread more joy to your home décor.

Homegoods is everyone’s favorite place to shop when it comes to decorating their house, but there’s so much more to the place.

Need a rug? How about new bath towels or bed sheets? Looking for a new mirror to replace your old one? Does your kid want to redecorate their room to a Spiderman theme? All of these things can be found at Homegoods.

You can even find a new bed for your pet or buy a bag of homemade pasta to cook for dinner that night.

One of my go-to items to buy at Homegoods is bags of Joffrey’s coffee. I’ve never seen them sold in any other store so I make sure to stock up.

The fun part about Homegoods is their front display of items depending on the season. If you were to walk into one of their stores right now, you would be smothered in July 4th and BBQ essentials.

There are 45 Homegoods locations in New Jersey and the latest two to open are in:

Flanders

50 International Dr. S.

Edgewater

489 River Rd.

Homegoods can be hit or miss so if you’re looking for something in particular, make sure you visit a different location if your nearest one doesn’t carry it.

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.