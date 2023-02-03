The Hollywood Walk of Fame is such a historic landmark in LA that people go out of their way to take a trip to find their favorite celebrity’s star and take that Instagram pic.

I’ve never been, but I know if I ever make my way to that area, I am definitely finding the Backstreet Boys star and will lie on the ground for that forever picture.

People-Backstreet Boys AP loading...

It’s not just a fun hobby for us fans, but it’s a big deal and an honor for the celebrities that are gifted their star.

Most recently, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, the Jonas Brothers, were accompanied by their families and were presented with their star.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Alena Rose Jonas, Valentina Angelina Jonas Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

And even more recently, Ice T was just told he will be honored with one as well.

Aside from the star, what do the Jonas Brothers and Ice T have in common?

Don’t think too hard, they are all from our great state of New Jersey.

Believe it or not, there are so many celebrities that are from the Garden State that were presented their own stars and you probably have no idea they have one.

So of course, I had to do some digging and I made a list for your entertainment.

It’s not a bad list to bring with you on your next trip to Los Angeles.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

