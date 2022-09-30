Event cancelation! Please help this important NJ cause

My friend Tom Hudanish had to make a difficult call to the station on Friday morning. Because of the bad weather from hurricane Ian that is expected to drench the state on Saturday, he had to cancel the 5th Annual Rock for Awareness event.

It's a real blow to the budget as the organization has already spent thousands to get the event organized. The organization is a critical component in the war against addiction. The group's focus is education — especially for teens — to focus them on coping skills and overcoming adversity.

All designed to help young people make better choices and live a life that is free of drug use. Given the spiking numbers of addiction and overdose deaths, this is a critical time for families across the country and in New Jersey.

Nicholas Hudanish loading...

Tom named the organization after his son Nicholas who lost his battle against addiction several years ago. Tom's dedication as a father, former police officer and community leader are an inspiration.

Please help the organization if you can. This group is one of the strongest advocates in New Jersey and I want to help them get to the next level. This is the kind of curriculum we need in our schools. education, not propaganda. Coping skills, not political talking points.

I'm proud to stand with my fried Tom and his family. Help today if you're able and we'll see you in Point Boro next October!

