EAST BRUNSWICK — A Walmart store in the Middlesex County township had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a swatting incident, according to township police.

Just before 3 p.m. on August 8, the East Brunswick Police Department received a 911 call reporting a bomb in the men’s restroom at the Walmart Supercenter on Route 18.

As a precaution, the store was evacuated while police searched the property with the assistance of a K9 unit from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

No bomb and no threat were present, and it was deemed to be a swatting incident.

“Swatting” is a term used to describe a hoax call made to emergency services, typically reporting an immediate threat to human life, to draw a response from law enforcement, and the S.W.A.T team to a specific location, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Brunswick Police Department Investigative Division at 732-390-6990.

