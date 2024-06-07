NJ man charged in rape, kidnapping, attempted murder involving child

⭕ Caream Davis assaulted two people on Monday, cops say

⭕ Davis was arrested in Virginia on Wednesday

IRVINGTON — A man wanted on charges related to two horrific attacks on an adult and child was arrested Wednesday in Virginia.

Caream Davis, 46, was found in Richmond, Virginia, by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The victims were a child and an adult, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Davis faces these charges:

— first-degree aggravated sexual assault

— first-degree attempted murder

— first-degree kidnapping

— second-degree attempted sexual assault

— second-degree aggravated assault

— third-degree child endangerment

— third-degree criminal restraint

— third-degree terroristic threats

Stephens would not disclose details of the assaults in order to protect the identity of the minor.

Mom: Son attacked in front of his house

The child's mother told PIX 11 that Davis approached the boy as he was about to enter his home on Ellis Avenue in Irvington as he finished walking a dog. Davis dragged the boy into a backyard and sexually assaulted him. He threatened to kill the boy if he made any noise, according to his mother.

The adult victim identified only as "Evelyn" told PIX 11 believes she was attacked by David. He punched her several times and tried to remove her pants. She told PIX 11 that when she screamed her assailant took off.

