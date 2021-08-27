Essential Products for lazy New Jerseyans
According to BestLifeOnline.com, of all 50 states, New Jersey is one of the top five laziest. Number four in the entire country as a matter of fact.
This survey factored in how many hours we sleep per day, how much exercise we get, how many hours of TV we watch etc..
I am a notoriously lazy person. I love finding weird hacks that make my life easier and I definitely took for granted working from home over the past year.
If you are a hater of chores and are willing to spend the money, here are some products that might just change your life.
- 1
Robot Vacuum
If you don’t have this product yet, what are you waiting for? This vacuum has easily saved me countless hours of cleaning and the only maintenance it requires is to be recharged and emptied on occasion. This vacuum has saved me the trouble of trying to get items from hard to reach areas and really leaves you with no additional cleaning. There are plenty of places to find these vacuums as well, and many are at affordable prices.
- 2
Plastic Bag Holder
When I found out this one existed I got pretty excited. Whenever I am marinating meat or pouring liquid into a bag, I usually place it inside of a cup so nothing spills, but this plastic bag holder will do the job for you. All you need to do is clip your plastic bag ends to the device, and you don’t have to worry about making a mess.
- 3
Downy Wrinkle Releaser
Calling anyone who has no idea where they put their iron. Downy Wrinkle Releaser is the ultimate product if you hate ironing. All you have to do is spray the article of clothing and you should be left with no wrinkles.
- 4
Onion Chopper
I will never learn how to properly chop an onion, and to be honest, I'm not sure I need to anymore. An onion chopper will do all the work for you ten times quicker. It has a slicer that will perfectly dice onions, or any vegetable, and is super easy to use and clean. You can find them on Amazon as well as Bed Bath & Beyond.
- 5
Self Watering Stakes
If you’ve always wanted plants but were always too lazy to buy them due to maintenance, get some self watering stakes. What you do is fill an empty wine bottle with water, attach the stake and insert it into the soil. It will properly water your plants and the only job you have to do is refill the bottle.