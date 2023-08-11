Esports hub opening in New Jersey

On Sep. 7, 2023, Brookdale Community College will be opening a cutting-edge Esports Program and Arena.

Our state-of-the-art Esports Arena marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation and embracing emerging technologies," said President David M. Stout. "This cutting-edge facility will provide our students with a platform to explore their passion for gaming and teamwork, and we look forward to cultivating a vibrant Esports community within our college.

The Brookdale Esports Arena will offer hourly rentals of PCs and equipment for students and community members, rentals of the Arena for events, league fees for community leagues, viewing parties during major competitions, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Esports is a rapidly growing industry. In 2021, the global esports market was worth an estimated $1.1 billion. The market is expected to grow to $1.7 billion by 2024. The growth of esports is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of video games, the rising availability of high-speed internet, and the growing acceptance of esports as a legitimate sport.

The facility will house 26 high-end gaming PCs, with six on an ADA-compliant competition stage. A large display will allow spectators to view the gaming action, and an in-person audience seating area will be available.

The Arena will also feature a broadcast booth for casters, a meeting and strategy room for teams, a front desk for guest check-ins, and a console lounge area with big-screen TVs for gaming enthusiasts to relax and watch professional events.

The new digs will also be used for Brookdale’s varsity esports teams.

Our vision for Brookdale Esports is to strive for excellence and compete at the highest level in college esports," said Director Chris Boehmer. "We will participate in the premier league for two-year colleges, National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) forming teams based on video game preference, and popularity, akin to traditional sports teams, while upholding eligibility requirements on par with other collegiate athletic programs.

