With the holidays come and gone, we now find ourselves at that point in January where you can’t even say “Happy New Year” anymore… or can you? Varying opinions on that, but I digress. What you can probably agree on is this: winter has officially settled in. Maybe you’re looking out the window and seeing snow on the ground if you’re north, or maybe it’s just plain old stark trees, brown grass, darker cloudier days, and that damp chill that seeps into everything. The routine is back, the calendar is full, and suddenly — almost out of nowhere — you turn to your significant other and say, “We need to get away.”

When New Jersey winter fatigue officially kicks in

The big question is always the same: are you thinking a skiing destination, or sunny warmth with blue skies above and blue tropical water below? For me and my wife, it’s been a while since we’ve taken a true winter vacation, and I think we’re officially ready. In recent years we’ve loved Florida’s Anna Maria Island, and on one unforgettable trip we flew into Miami, drove south toward Key West, spent a night in Islamorada, and kept going. It’s one of those trips that sticks with you — and honestly, I think we’re ready to do it again.

The sweet spot seems to be late January, after Florida gets its “two weeks of winter” and then flips the switch into warm-up season. Truthfully though, anytime between now and mid-May is pretty much perfect.

Miami Beach | Photo by EJ Miami Beach | Photo by EJ loading...

Ski trip or sunshine? The annual Jersey winter debate

So if you’re suddenly feeling a little impulsive (like I am), here’s a quick idea starter — Jersey’s Top 10 Winter Fly-Away Destinations, ranked.

Jersey’s top 10 winter fly-away destinations, ranked

1. Florida

Short flights, nonstop options everywhere, and reliable warmth make Florida Jersey’s runaway winter favorite.

2. Cancún / Riviera Maya

All-inclusive resorts, turquoise water, and a fast flight make this the top international escape.

3. Caribbean islands

From Punta Cana to Aruba to Puerto Rico, these islands deliver instant winter relief.

4. Southern California

Mild temperatures, beaches, and city energy in places like San Diego and Los Angeles.

5. Las Vegas

Dry desert sunshine, cheap flights, and endless entertainment — winter without coats.

6. Phoenix / Scottsdale, Arizona

Warm days, cool nights, golf, spas, and stunning desert scenery.

7. Costa Rica

A little more adventurous — beaches, rainforests, wildlife, and warm Pacific waters.

8. Ski destinations (Colorado and Utah)

If you’re embracing winter instead of escaping it, fresh powder and mountain towns await.

9. Hawaii

Perfect weather, incredible scenery, and a longer flight that feels worth it every time.

10. Other tropical destinations

Belize, Jamaica, Panama — smaller crowds with big winter-sun rewards.

What I love about this list is that it works whether you have a long weekend, a full week, or just that sudden “let’s book something tonight” energy. Some destinations are easy and familiar, others feel like a bigger adventure, but they all share one thing: they pull you out of winter and drop you somewhere better.

Why booking a winter getaway feels less like luxury and more like survival

Winter has a way of dragging on if you let it. But sometimes all it takes is a flight booked, a calendar date circled, and something warm to look forward to. Whether it’s skis, sand, or sunsets over the ocean, that getaway might be exactly what you need.

And maybe — just maybe — if you’re boarding a plane in late January, sipping a drink somewhere warm, you can still say “Happy New Year”… at least to yourselves. If anyone questions it, just tell them you’re starting the year right — a little late, but a lot warmer.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz





