I love fall. The changing leaves and cooler temperatures really puts me in the mood to be in the kitchen cooking delicious and hearty meals.

The fall season brings so many rich and savory flavors that blend perfectly with the mood of the season.

Fall flavors come alive in the kitchen

It was my absolute pleasure to share some of my favorite recipes with New Jersey 101.5 listeners at Mrs. G's in Lawrenceville.

Debbie has crafted an amazing Community Kitchen and it is such a pleasure and privilege to be able to cook there.

Eric Scott cooks in the Mrs. G. Community Kitchen Eric Scott hosts a live cooking demonstration at Mrs. G Appliances in Lawrenceville, NJ. (Andrea Churner/Mrs G. Appliances)

Cooking demo at Mrs. G’s draws in New Jersey foodies

This event was made even better by all of the listeners who joined me for a fun evening of food creation.

The recipes I chose for this demonstration are easy to make, but will add a "wow" factor to any holiday or family gathering.

Even better, they can be made ahead of time giving you more time to spend with your guests.

Eric Scott hosts a live cooking demonstration at Mrs. G Appliances in Lawrenceville, NJ. (Andrea Churner/Mrs G. Appliances)

Easy holiday appetizers that impress

Greek Salad Skewers

These have been a favorite of mine for many years. These skewers are easy to make, have great color and flavor, and can even be made a day ahead.

Eric Scott's Greek Salad Skewer recipe Eric Scott's Greek Salad Skewer recipe (Canva)

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Another appetizer that can be made ahead of time, they can be served warm or cold. Drizzle with a little balsamic glaze just before serving. It pairs wonderfully with the saltiness of the prosciutto. This elegant dish will really pop at your next party.

Eric Scott's Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus recipe. Eric Scott's Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus recipe. (Canva)

Comfort in a bowl: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

I could eat soup every day! This is one of my all-time favorites. It simply tastes like a bowl full of fall.

There are a lot of squash soup recipes, and they are all pretty similar. Roasting the squash not only eliminates the problems of peeling the squash (you just scoop it out), it adds such a depth of flavor. You can even roast the squash a day ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator.

Eric Scott's roasted Butternut Squash Soup Eric Scott's roasted Butternut Squash Soup (Canva)

Stay tuned for details on my next cooking event. I hope to see you there!

