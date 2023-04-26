Enough with the theories: We need exact truth about what’s killing NJ whales

Tom Petty once sang "I Need to Know," and now more than ever in New Jersey we need to know precisely why dolphins and whales are washing up on our beaches more than ever before.

Humpback whale in Brigantine, NJ (Jan.13, 2023) (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

We've had enough theories floated, from wind turbine construction to climate change. The answer probably lands somewhere in between, but Gov. Murphy needs to spend whatever it takes to determine precisely what it is.

I spoke about it on New Jersey 101.5 for over two hours on Tuesday night. Among those who called in were Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn:

I am betting on what my constituents tell me to do. And that's 'Let's put a halt on those windmills projects right now.' No matter what. No one's believing that it's not related to that. Although, they are trying to say definitively that has nothing to do with it. There's no proof to support that statement either. It's just not a shore town issue. It's a statewide issue people want to hold. They've never seen a project in the state of New Jersey move this fast before. And I think it's time to pause and make sure that we're not forever impacting our marine wildlife out there in the name of some green project that is not 100%. green.

Jim Hutchinson is the NJ/Delaware Managing Editor of "The Fisherman's Magazine" and responded to me through email:

As a fishing writer, I can’t really stray from my lane too far. I don’t know what’s causing the death of marine mammals, and I’m certainly no scientist, biologist or climatologist. I do find it troubling, however, that NINE congressmen from New Jersey – all democrats – would vote against an independent, nonpartisan investigation into industrial offshore wind and its impacts on coastal resources and tourism; even as 29 other democrats on Capitol Hill believe it’s the right thing to do.

(Photo: Jim Hutchinson, Fisherman Magazine)

But basically, it would appear that Congressman Pallone and Senator Booker are asking for a separate investigation that simultaneously provides diplomatic immunity to the wind industry, BOEM, and NOAA Fisheries while the case is being investigated. Rather than supporting a GAO investigation? That doesn’t make any sense to me, and shouldn’t make sense to any critical, independent-thinking mind. Again, I’m not a biologist, but neither are all nine New Jersey congressmen who voted against an independent investigation into this corporate takeover of public lands. So, what’s their excuse for ignoring all evidence?

(Photo: AP, Seth Wenig, Michael Dwyer)

As much as we talk about this on New Jersey 101.5, we the people need a voice in the political room; despite Governor Murphy trying to silence us. As Assemblywoman Flynn says,

People say, 'What can I do? I feel like I don't have a voice.' And I know it's hard right now to feel that way, talk to your locals. A lot of the mayors and councils down here in the shore communities are passing resolutions, asking them to put a halt. There's AR 181. Email all your legislators in the state and tell them to please support that. We have a lot of support for that bill. We need more.

