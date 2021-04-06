Enough is enough with the mask police (Opinion)

A Toms River family was forced from a flight heading to Atlantic City from Orlando Florida Friday morning on Spirit Airlines. Their barely two-year-old daughter was eating some food on her mother's lap when a flight attendant told them they must leave the plane for "non-compliance" before the flight took off. A spokesperson for the airline says it was not about the toddler, but that the parents were not wearing masks.

In the video leading up to the family and everyone else having to leave the plane, the parents are wearing masks. The Spirit spokesperson says there is other video showing that the adults earlier were not masked up. At the point they were told to leave, the parents were wearing masks as you can see on the video.

The masks do little or nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it's understandable that companies such as airlines, retail stores or restaurants need to comply with these nonsensical regulations and executive orders. At the point which the parents comply, let it be known that if they refuse again, they will be banned from future flights. If there could be a little more communication and understanding amongst all parties, incidents like these can be avoided, obviously.

At this point the masks are almost entirely theatre and virtue signaling. If you're in a vulnerable environment within close contact with probable infected patients with properly fitted, medical grade masks, some efficacy can be expected. What most people are walking around with is a "compliance badge" and nothing more. It's time to get real about this and stop the hysteria and control for control's sake.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.