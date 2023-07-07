Enjoy wine and wildlife in NJ for a good cause

Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge is having a fundraiser called “Wine and Wildlife” on Sat., July 15 at the community house of Moorestown.

Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of New Jersey’s wildlife and habitats through education, conservation, and rehabilitation, and serves as a community resource on the importance of protecting and enhancing healthy ecosystems for all since 1957.

A large selection of raffle baskets and silent auction items will be available for bidding throughout the evening, offering the opportunity to win exclusive experiences and merchandise, all while supporting our environmental education, wildlife rehabilitation, and habitat preservation.

Cedar Run is partnering up with their friends at Cheers Wine & Spirits of Voorhees to provide tastings from around the world, as well as local favorites.

General admission includes wine tasting, a meet and greet with live Cedar Run resident wildlife, a chance to win great prizes, and support the local wildlife organization. Vegan and vegetarian passed appetizers and lite bites will be available throughout the event.

This evening celebrates those making a difference in our local communities – the staff, resident wildlife, volunteers & supporters of Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge!

