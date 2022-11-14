Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20.
Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
Millburn itself has a quaint downtown so if you want to shop or eat before/after enjoying the Winter Walk, you have plenty of options.
No holiday celebration is complete without a Christmas tree.
The Chamber of Commerce would like to point out that there are 15 restaurants within walking distance of the park.
The lights reflected on the lake….beautiful
The Taylor Street Bridge illuminated for the season
The walk is free to attend, and families are encouraged to participate. The starting point is located at 100 Main Street, and from there you'll be able to access the park and the lighted walk.
These photos will put even the grumpiest Scrooge in the holiday spirit.
I love this twinkling holiday tunnel!
The sparkly bridge would be a good spot for a family photo.
