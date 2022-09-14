Enjoy great food during Atlantic City Restaurant Week

You can taste some of the best culinary delights New Jersey has to offer during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, coming up between Oct. 2-7.

The event is described as

“a 6-day celebration of the culinary scene in Atlantic City. During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for a fixed price (not including beverage, tax and gratuity).”

Participating restaurants (and there are a lot of them) will be offering three-course prix fixe menus; $20.22 for lunch and $40.22 for dinner.

The 3 courses include an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Portions and ingredients will be on par with what the restaurant usually serves.

You will find restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from French, Italian, Asian, steak to seafood.

As of this writing, over 50 restaurants are committed to participating, most of which are in Atlantic City itself, but restaurants from Northfield, Smithville, Ventnor, Linwood, Margate, Galloway, and Egg Harbor Township will also be represented.

For a full listing of participating restaurants, visit the ACRW website’s list here.

Girasole Ristorante (AC)

The lobster roll from Water Dogs of AC

That looks truly amazing; it’s from Bar 32 Chocolate

Silk Road kabobs from Sataara Afghan French Cuisine

Pan seared scallops from Rhythm and Spirits

Capriccios inside Resorts Casino

Sliced New York strip au Poivre from American Cut inside Ocean Resort and Casino.

Hopefully these photos have given you an appetite; you only have a couple of weeks to wait for Atlantic City Restaurant Week.

