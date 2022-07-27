If you like beautiful flowers and Instagram-ready backgrounds, then the Sunflower festival at Argos Farm in Forked River is for you.

The festival features more than just flowers, however; they have live music, tasty treats, and fun farm activities.

According to Argos’ website, when the sun is setting is the perfect time to take a picture:

Stroll through our beautiful sunflowers during the picture perfect time of day, golden hour! Snap the perfect photos or gather flowers for your next center piece (or both!).

Starting on July 29 and held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 14, join Argos Farm from 3 to 8:30 p.m for the Sunflower Festival.

Tickets for the festival cost $13.95 online and $18.95 at the gate. Picked flowers are not included in the price of admission. It costs $2 for one bloom, $10 for six blooms and $30 for a bucket of blooms.

Some of the activities for the kids include the Jumbo Jumper Air Pillow, Double Hay Slide, Gauntlet Obstacle Course, Bee Zip Line and Cow Train.

Food offerings include pasture-raised beef burgers and homemade donuts. They have drinks like Sunbutter Cold Brew with chocolate-covered sunflower seeds will be available at the Sunflower Festival.

Argos also has an annual blueberry festival and a fall festival.

For more information, visit the Argos Farm website.

