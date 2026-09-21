I was in Englishtown this weekend, and I couldn't help but think it might be one of New Jersey's most underrated towns.

Is Englishtown One Of New Jersey's Most Underrated Towns?

The thought first crossed my mind as I was driving on Main St. in Englishtown. The homes are beautiful, and the area has a great deal of charm.

I drove by great neighborhood restaurants and adorable shops, as well as historic sites. This town has a little bit of everything.

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I was on my way to one of the most famous places in Englishtown, the Englishtown Auction & Flea Market, known as the Englishtown Auction Sales.

Some Of The Highlights Of Englishtown, New Jersey

There are a few specialty shops I like to visit on occasion, and there's nothing better than a visit on a crisp, late summer-early autumn day.

Read More: The Ideal New Jersey Town For An Autumn Stroll

There is so much charm in Englishtown, and I came up with a list of three reasons why I think it might be the most underrated town in New Jersey.

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If you haven't been to Englishtown in a while, here are a few reasons to visit soon. You'll be glad you did.

Three Reasons To Visit Englishtown, NJ

Ristorante Maietta - If you're looking for a family atmosphere and some great food, Ristorante Maietta is a perfect place to try. Regulars rave about the food and the atmosphere.

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The Village Inn - History buffs will love this place. It's the headquarters for the Battleground Historical Society, and also features interesting artifacts.

The Baklava Lady Cafe & Bakery - From great breakfasts to Turkish desserts and much more, you'll go back again and again.

I hope you visit Englishtown soon, and I know you'll enjoy the day there.

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce