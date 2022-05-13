Englishtown, NJ cops save the day locating missing autistic child

A missing child can be a very frightening time for a family especially when the child has special needs.

Earlier this week, a grandmother called the police after her 8-year-old granddaughter went missing. Thankfully, the grandmother acted swiftly calling after she spent five minutes looking for her.

Englishtown Police Chief Cooke, Patrolman Zapora, and Officer Garifalos responded to the call at the Stamford Square Apartments. Once informed that the child has autism, the team called in help from the Manalapan PD and the Monmouth County Sheriff's K9 unit.

Chief Cooke recalled from his training that some autistic individuals are drawn to water and he promptly headed to the stream that runs behind the complex. Within a few minutes, he discovered a pair of sneakers with pink trim stuck in the mud.

Continuing his search he soon discovered the little girl in the stream. She was unharmed and the Chief asked Officer Garifalos to carry her out of the water to safety.

Thanks to the calm, measured and professional response of the Englishtown PD and the chief in particular, a possible tragedy was avoided.

Credit is also due to the grandmother who instead of panicking, called the police.

Always remember, there's a cop on the other end of 911, not a political activist. Read the whole story from the Englishtown PD Facebook post:

