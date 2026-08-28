Is Your Car Ready For Fall?

Did you put a lot of miles on your car this summer? Between trips to the beach, weekend getaways, family road trips, and all those summer adventures, your vehicle may have gotten a lot more use than usual.

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And now, with summer winding down and fall just around the corner, it's a good time to give your car a little attention and make sure it's ready for everything the season brings here in New Jersey.

What To Check On Your Car Before Fall Hits New Jersey

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[/caption]Before the leaves start to fall and the weather gets significantly cooler, take a few minutes to give your car a thorough check. AAA recommends testing the battery and charging system. Check your tire tread and tire pressure, and replace worn-out windshield wiper blades. Top off your windshield wiper fluid, check your air filter, and make sure all your lights are working properly. And don't forget to inspect your brakes too.

It's also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car with a flashlight, jumper cables, first-aid supplies, water, and other essential items.

Also, the changing seasons bring another danger to New Jersey roads: deer. Deer become more active this time of year, especially around dawn and dusk. I saw a nasty accident recently with a car that hit a deer, so just a reminder to slow down and watch those wooded areas.

Read More: How prepared are NJ drivers for a flat tire?

A little preparation now can help you stay safe as we soon say goodbye to summer and get ready for fall.

NJ’s FAV ICONIC MOVIE AND TV CARS Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant