EMT admits recording people in Hunterdon, NJ restrooms

LAMBERTVILLE — An EMT admitted to secretly recording video of men and women using the bathrooms at two Hunterdon County rescue squads.

Douglas Gimson, 32, of Hampton, was charged with invasion of privacy after being accused of making the video recordings at the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad from about November 2016 until May 2017 and at the Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad from November 2019 until March 2020.

Under terms of his plea agreement he will be sentenced to 180 days in jail, be subject to probation, and complete a psychosexual evaluation and treatment, according to Hunterdon County prosecutor Renee Robeson.

He will also be required to forfeit his state EMT license.

Gimson in 2015 was commended by the Solebury, Pennsylvania Board of Supervisors for being first to respond to fire and rescuing a resident from her burning apartment.

His grandfather, Douglas E. Gimson, was an assemblyman who represented Hunterdon County until his death in 1962, a month before he won the primary race posthumously.

