Emotional words on Kobe from NJ’s Shaq

NBA on TNT has offered up on Twitter this heartbreaking video for anyone who misses it Tuesday night.

Newark’s own Shaquille O’Neal who played for years with teammate Kobe Bryant on the LA Lakers showed a rare side of himself and opened up about the tragic loss. It was from the gut, visceral, and in the end a lesson for us all.

He talks about how he first learned the news from his nephew and refused to believe it. He touches on all the other losses he’s had in his life at 47 years old include his younger sister.

“And now I lost a little brother.”

Perhaps the most introspective he becomes is when talking about how he works too much and needs to find the time to talk more to the people he loves.

Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California along with his 13 year old daughter Gianna and seven others. His death has stunned the basketball world to the point there’s even a Change.org petition to make his image the new NBA logo. More than 1.5 million have already signed.

