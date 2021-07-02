Fugitive in NJ wanted on charges of sexually assaulting 12-year-old

Cops are asking for your help as they try to track-down a man from Salem County who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Emeterio Alavez-Cruz, 30, of Pilesgrove, is currently wanted by the New Jersey State Police, according to a Facebook post Thursday morning.

Alavez-Cruz is about 5 feet 6 inches, 150 pounds. Police say he has connections to the Rio Grande, Wildwood, Bridgeton, Penns Grove and New Castle, Delaware, areas.

Emeterio Alavez-Cruz of Pilesgrove Township NJ - Photos: New Jersey State Police

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alavez-Cruz is asked to contacted the State Police Fugitive Unit tip line at 800-437-7839. Anonymous tips are welcome.

