A New Jersey farewell to Elton John

Elton John is going on tour and you won’t want to miss it. The tour is called Farewell Yellow Brick Road, and there will be a stop on July 23, 2022, at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford.

In addition to the tour, he will also be performing at the prudential center for a postponed concert February 25, 2022.

The tickets for this tour will be available starting June 29 and are guaranteed to sell out.

Lucky for international Elton lovers, the tour will also be heading over to Europe, Australia and New Zealand to make up for the 2020 postponed tour dates.

It is very possible that this is Elton John's final tour, as the singer has been performing for almost 50 years and is ready to put his performing career to an end.

According to CNN, when announcing the tour Elton explained, “This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

The show will undoubtedly be amazing, full of every Elton hit fans know and love. While it hearts my heart that this is his final tour, Elton’s music will never die.

I look forward to attending his show with all of my loved ones and screaming tiny dancer until my voice is gone.

