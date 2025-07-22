Experience tastes of the world in NJ only at Elizabeth Restaurant Week

The Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, along with the Elizabeth Destination Organization, has partnered to present Elizabeth Restaurant Week. The special week runs now through July 25.

Elizabeth is filled with culture and historic roots

Elizabeth proudly comprises cultures that have highlighted their interesting and historic nature but also shared their fabulous delicacies. From the tropical heat of soulful Haitian spices to the powerful Mexican flavors and savory Portuguese dishes, these are just a few of the world's flavors on display at Elizabeth Restaurant Week.

On a personal note, I have been to several restaurants in Elizabeth, and the Portuguese and Mexican food was outstanding. What I enjoyed about it was the freshness of the food and the authenticity of the products served. I took my time at each meal and tried many choices that were on the menu.

“Take your Tastebuds on an Adventure”

All the participating restaurants this year will feature a prix-fixe menu at three manageable price points: $25, $35, and $50 that will be available during lunch and dinner or both.

Restaurant Week ramps up for GoElizabethNJ250

GoElizabethNJ250 is a celebration honoring the city’s founding and its part in shaping America. This celebration will give a well-needed shot of revenue to Elizabeth’s shopping, nightlife, and historic attractions.

Elizabeth Restaurant Week is a wonderful way to experience the flavor of diverse cultures at an affordable price. Bring your friends and enjoy the experience that Elizabeth has to offer.

For more information on what restaurants are participating in Elizabeth Restaurant Week, check them out here: https://www.goelizabethnj.com/restaurant-week/

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building

If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

