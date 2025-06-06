We now live in a time where setting world records is a tough task. There was a time back in the late '80s and '90s when achieving world records was coming fast and furious.

World record categories popped up after the thorough rules and parameters for each category were established to claim the Guinness World Record title officially. Many of those records were set by individuals.

Trying to get a large group of people, or any group of people, to commit to achieving success in setting a world record is nearly impossible.

T-shirt designs, Record breaking shirts GoElizabethNJ/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The city of Elizabeth, New Jersey, set its goal on two Guinness World Records. This attempt was part of Elizabeth’s Tourism 10th anniversary celebration. A lofty goal.

The amazing factor in achieving these world records is that they happened on the same day, and the two Guinness World Records were set by students from the Elizabeth High School Class of 2025 and School 28.

They were out to set a Guinness World Record for the largest human soccer ball. Yes, the world’s largest human soccer ball is a category in the Guinness World Records. The students were dressed in black and white and organized to form the giant human soccer ball.

Worlds Largest Human Soccer ball world record design, blueprints GoElizabethNJ/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

FIFA NY/NJ, the official soccer organization, was on hand as well as Guinness World Record personnel.

If that was not enough, the Elizabeth students then got together to form the largest human submarine image that took place under the direction of Elizabeth High School Band Leader Miguel Bolivar.

The students had to hold their position for six minutes to achieve the Guinness World Record.

The human submarine was a tribute to city resident and Irish immigrant John Holland, who built the U.S. Navy’s first submarine 125 years ago, the USS Holland SS-1.

Worlds Largest Human Submarine, Blueprints GoElizabethNJ/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The fact that everybody put their differences aside and achieved a lofty goal is what these world records are all about.

Congratulations to the students in Elizabeth who got together, worked together, and achieved two Guinness World Records in one day. That is all part of New Jersey pride. Well done!