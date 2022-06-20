Already wanted out of state for a hit-and-run accident, a Texas man has been arrested and extradited to New Jersey in connection with a crash in May on the Garden State Parkway that left a man dead in Woodbridge, the New Jersey State Police announced on Monday.

Fornice Cary Boatner III, 31, has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death, hindering, obstruction, and tampering with evidence.

At around 1 a.m. on May 22, while driving a Dodge Ram, Boatner struck Elizabeth resident Felipe Dos-Santos, who was walking northbound on the Parkway in the area of milepost 130.4, according to NJSP. Dos-Santos, 31, died from injuries sustained during the collision.

An investigation didn't begin until a few days later, when troopers responded to a report of a body found in a ditch off the roadway.

Investigators managed to determine that the suspect vehicle was a 2007 silver Dodge Ram with a temporary Texas license plate.

According to authorities, Boatner fled to Cleveland, Texas, his town of residence, after the incident, and made repairs to his vehicle in an attempt to conceal the damage.

Boatner was arrested at his home on May 28. Boatner was also wanted out of Houston, Texas in connection to another hit-and-run.

