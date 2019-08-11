A team from Elizabeth is on their way to the Little League World Series after a 19-4 win over the Haverstraw Little League from Rockland County to win the Mid Atlantic Region final in Bristol, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The Elmora Youth Little League team had 20 hits in the game and led by J.R. Rosado, Jayden, Derek Escobar, Yamil Soto, and Joel Sanchez the Troopers had a seven run second inning and scored eight runs in the sixth of the six inning game. The Troopers now advances to the World Series round in Williamsport to begin play on Friday against the Northwest Region winner from Oregon.

The city was well represented at the game with a cheering section that made the trip to Connecticut including Mayor Christian Bollwage.

"These kids never showed quit. They never gave up. These kids were coached extremely well," Bollwage told New Jersey 101.5. He said the coaches told him at the beginning of the season the team was something special and could have great success.

"When they were competing in the state championship they kept winning and there was some excitement being built in Elizabeth. When they won started playing in the Mid-Atlantic Region there was more excitement but I tell you last night I think the entire town of 128,000 people somebody knew somebody who was part of this team and everywhere you went someone would say 'go Troopers.'"

Bollwage said the team spent the night in Connecticut after their win.

The team's journey to the World Series began by defeating the Holbrook Little League from Jackson to win the 2019 state Joe Graziano State Little League Championship and the Mid-Atlantic Regionals where they only lost one game.

Holbrook was the last team from New Jersey to make the World Series round in 2017.

Other NJ teams to become Mid-Atlantic Region Champions include Par Troy East (Parsippany) in 2012 and Toms River National in 2010.

The Troopers were the first Elizabeth team since 1978 to advance to the Regionals.

The team is called the Troopers in honor of State Trooper Thomas J. Hanratty who was killed in the line of duty April 2, 1992 in a motor vehicle accident. Tpr. Hanratty was born in Elizabeth and played in the league growing up.

The team's home field was named in Hanratty's honor in 1998 and wears his badge number 4971 on their sleeve in his honor.

A GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help with team's expenses during their championship run.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

