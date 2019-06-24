Elizabeth boy went missing in ’99 … cops were alerted in 2012

ELIZABETH — On June 12, 1999, 2-year-old Kevin Barthrop went missing.

But authorities were not alerted until 2012, and his disappearance is not considered an accident. Foul play is suspected.

While providing very few details about the case, the Union County Prosecutor's Office is asking for information from the public that could help lead to answers about the boy who was last seen near his home 20 years ago on the 100 block of Chilton Street.

"He was under the care and custody of his mother and another adult female," Albert Cernadas Jr., first assistant prosecutor, told New Jersey 101.5.

The prosecutor's office believes that people who have information about Barthrop's fate are living in Essex and Union counties, as well as North Carolina.

"These cases, we don't call them cold because we never stop working on these cases," Cernadas said.

But authorities only first "received information" about the missing boy 13 years after the disappearance occurred.

The office declined to answer several questions about the investigation. It did not say who shared the information or how it came to law enforcement's attention, and would not say whether authorities have had any contact with Barthrop's mother.

The prosecutor's office did confirm no one has been charged in connection with the investigation.

As part of the investigation, the New Jersey State Police created a sketch depicting what Barthrop would look like today.

