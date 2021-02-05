Eli and Peyton Manning in matching pjs in this epic Super Bowl ad

This Frito-Lay's ad could be ten minutes long and I would still watch it. Arguably New Jersey's favorite quarterback, Eli Manning, appears with his brother Peyton and their dad Archie Manning gets in on the act as well. Along with a host of NFL greats like Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Deion Sanders and more.

The real payoff? Seeing two Manning brothers who between them won four Super Bowl championships agree to dress in matching pjs and act like 8-year-olds hurling footballs in their dad's basement and damaging the walls. Only to have Archie Manning come down and scold them from the stairs. Eli accuses Peyton of being afraid of catching the ball with several protruding from the drywall behind him to prove it.

They were snacking on Lays.

The ad moves on through all Frito-Lay's offerings, like Doritos being shared by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Then a Jerome Bettis and Terry Bradshaw argument ends in the former Pittsburgh quarterback crashing through a snack table with other Frito-Lay's snacks. It's the first time the company did an ad to showcase all their brands at once. And it's all done as a parody of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" with Marshawn Lynch "taking it up a notch" and turning it into a reading of "'Twas The Night Before Super Bowl."

"‘Twas the night before Super Bowl, and all through Tampa Bay, the Chiefs and the Buccaneers are ready to play.

When what to my wondering eyes should appear, but the Super Bowl legends of yesteryear."

I know fans in New Jersey will be more fond of Eli than Peyton but I have always loved Peyton Manning's goofball side. From the googly eyes SONY ad he did with Justin Timberlake to the fake United Way ad he did on SNL, he has a great comedic side. Okay, if you never saw the SNL bit here it is. Trust me it's worth it.

Okay I mentioned his SONY ad, but there have been so many others. Yes, I've gone down a rabbit hole. Here's a montage of some of the funnier Peyton Manning ads.

While the Manning brothers have won two Super Bowls each, Peyton is the only starting quarterback in history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. That could change Sunday if Tom Brady pulls off a seventh championship ring with his new team in Tampa Bay. This would not make me happy. A.k.a. GO CHIEFS!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.