Elderly woman’s body found on ATV trail

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — The decomposing body of an elderly woman was found in the Pine Barrens on Saturday afternoon, according to Ocean County Proseutor Bradley Billhimer.

The body was found Saturday afternoon on an ATV trail in the woods 1.5 miles south of Township Line Road in Berkeley Township near the Manchester border and the Pine Ridge at Crestwood neighborhood, according to Billhimer. The prosecutor said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office was trying to identify the woman, Billhimer said.

"We are working to positively identify this female and will release more information once we do. At this point in time, there is no reason to believe there is any foul play involved her untimely and tragic death," Billhimer said in a statement.

