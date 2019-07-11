Elderly driver ejected from pickup after crash into trees

BERKELEY — A man died early Thursday morning when his pickup hit some trees, flipped over and caught fire.

Township police said the 2019 Ford F-150 went off Dover Road about 1 a.m. when it veered off near Double Trouble State Park.

The driver, described by police as an "elderly" man, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the identity of the man pending notification of family.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 732-341-1132 x2125.

