3 parents charged after NJ hockey tournament fight

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three parents were charged after fights on the rink at a youth ball hockey tournament on Saturday.

The fights broke out at the American Ball Hockey Alliance Veterans Memorial Invitational during a matchup between the Maple Shade and Philadelphia Cadet A teams. Egg Harbor Township police Capt. Cherie Burgan said the video showed parents running onto the court when players began to fight.

"After speaking with all involved parties who were on location that day, and viewing multiple videos, including the one that the township owns that captures the entire hockey court, it was determined that our agency would charge three of the adults who were involved in the physical altercation with simple assault and disorderly conduct. None of them had permission to be on the court during the game," Burgan said in a statement.

'Never have we had the parents come out like this'

Colleen Biddle, 41, from Philadelphia, Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade and Justin Pacheco 38, of Philadelphia, were charged.

"Never have we had the parents come out like this, and even in any hockey event, I've never seen parents coming running out and getting involved," Sgt. Ben Kollman told CBS Philadelphia.

The two teams have been suspended from the tournament with additional penalties under consideration. No players or parents from Egg Harbor Township were involved.

