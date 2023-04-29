Egg Harbor Township, NJ, pitcher catching eye of MLB scouts

At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Egg Harbor Township right-hander Cameron Flukey has a dominating presence and a dominating fastball.

His 96-MPH fastball is catching the attention of scouts, which could make him the first-ever EHT baseball player taken in the MLB Draft. The Coastal Carolina commit, might have a big decision to make, with his name is being mentioned as a possible draft pick in the top five rounds of the upcoming July draft.

He was recently ranked by MLB.com as the 146th best prospect in America.

Those who have seen Flukey pitcher see a tall lanky right am with impressive a very impressive fastball and emerging curve.

In 23 innings this season, the 18-year old has yet to give up a run. he has 49 strikeouts and has given up just six hits this and has walked just five batters. As a junior he tossed 38.1 innings, with 63 strikeouts and a ERA of 3.10.

Flukey is another South Jersey pitcher that is catching the eye of major league scouts, if drafted, he would join names like Chase Petty (Mainland), Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), Joe Gatto (St. Augustine), Zach Warren (St. Augustine), Sean Mooney (Ocean City), Danny Nunan (Ocean City) and many other players from the Cape-Atlantic League area to have their name called on draft day.

There are also many hitters that should be recognized.

Everyone knows Mike Trout of Millville high. However, there is another Millville player, Buddy Kennedy, that reached the big leagues last season. Josh Hood of St. Augustine was drafted by the Mariners and is playing in their system.