Egg Harbor Township, NJ icon gets big makeover

For generations, families in Egg Harbor Township have stopped and gotten an ice cream cone at Little's Dairy Bar on Zion Road in EHT.

For years and years, they've been greeted by a huge California raisin. Now, the raisin has been updated!

Drivers (and passengers) heading down Zion Road are now greeted with our favorite raisin sporting a baseball cap — complete with an "L" on the hat! Pretty appropriate as Little's has also been a go-to spot after baseball and softball games (and other youth sports) in the community.

Personally, I love the makeover! What do you think? We'd love to know!

It was a little over a year ago that we took a look at some comments people were making about the raisin. There were raisin haters: "I hate it!" "Death to the raisin!" "T, for one, have had enough of this cursed raisin!" There were raisin lovers: "Aww I like the raisin, he could use a little makeover but he just stands there smiling and watches everyone get their ice cream and never begs for an ice cream cone of his own."

Well, now he has been made over and he looks great!

So where did the raisin originally come from? This from RoadsideAmerica:

"As a pop culture phenomenon, the California Raisins peaked in the late 1980s. One of their fans lived in New Jersey (some 3,000 miles from California) and -- according to local lore -- built a 20-foot-tall Raisin for his miniature golf course on the Wildwood boardwalk. But fame is fleeting. The Raisins' popularity waned, and the golf course went out of business in the early 1990s."



Who wants ice cream?

