Edison, NJ hit-run driver posts Instagram apology but still avoiding police

EDISON — A driver wanted in a hit-and-run after a car show this weekend posted an apology to social media but so far has not followed through on showing up to police headquarters for questioning.

A man leaving a custom car show at the New Jersey Convention Center around 7:30 p.m. Sunday was revving his green BMW and "drifting" as he drove out of the parking lot onto the street, according to video posted by News 12 New Jersey.

"Drifting" is when a driver spins a vehicle's back tires making it move from side to side.

Edison Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash said the driver appears to have lost control and drove onto a curb where people were standing. One person was struck by the car, which then struck a second person as the car pulled back and drove away.

Pedestrians and a turtle injured

A 49-year-old South Plainfield man was hospitalized with a head injury. A 20-year-old West Orange man hurt his leg. He initially refused treatment but later went on his own. Both have been released, police said.

The 20-year-old man's turtle was also injured and is being treated at the Edison Animal Center.

"The gentleman posted on an Instagram account an apology for his behavior in striking the pedestrians and indicated he will be turning himself into Edison police," Dudash said.

Dudash said a lawyer for the driver, Darius Gomez, of Newark, has contacted the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office but has not come to police headquarters as of Wednesday morning.

"No charges have been filed at this time however we certainly want to speak to Mr. Gomez, get his side of the story and then move forward with the investigation and then either criminal and/or traffic charges may be filed at that time," Dudash said.

The Instagram apology, which was linked in News 12's report, appears to have been deleted.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

