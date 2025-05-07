Trump says only 21 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza still alive

☑️ Edan Alexander was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2024

☑️ He was serving with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

☑️ Hamas says they lost track of him after Israel attack his last known locations

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living.

“As of today, it’s 21, three have died,” Trump said of the hostages being held by Hamas, noting until recently it had been 24 people believed to be living. He did not elaborate on the identities of those now believed to be dead, nor how he had come to learn of their deaths. “There’s 21, plus a lot of dead bodies," Trump said.

One American, Edan Alexander of Tenafly had been among the 24 hostages believed to be alive, with the bodies of several other Americans also held by Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

The president’s comments came as Israel approved plans Monday to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time, in a bid to recover the hostages and try to fulfill its war aims of destroying Hamas. If implemented, the move would vastly expand Israel’s operations there and likely draw fierce international opposition.

ALSO READ: 10-year-old boy dies after gunshot wound to head

Varda Ben Baruch, holding a picture of her grandson Edan Alexander who is held hostage in Gaza, gathers with other families to call out on loudspeakers in hopes that their loved ones will hear them, near the Gaza border in Kibbutz 4/20/25 Varda Ben Baruch, holding a picture of her grandson Edan Alexander who is held hostage in Gaza, gathers with other families to call out on loudspeakers in hopes that their loved ones will hear them, near the Gaza border in Kibbutz 4/20/25 (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg ) loading...

Separately, the State Department said Tuesday that the U.S. embassy helped 17 U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents leave Gaza on Monday.

“We thank our partners in the Israeli and Jordanian governments who made this departure possible,” the department said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday in Washington.

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span There were a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, arrested between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt